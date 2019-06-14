Nokia 8.1 Receives Massive Price Cut on Amazon: Now Available For Rs. 18,593 News oi-Vivek

The Nokia 8.1 is currently the premium mid-tier smartphone from HMD Global for the Indian market. The device was launched in India for Rs. 26,999 in late 2018 and the phone has received a couple of price cuts. Currently, the Nokia 8.1 is available on Amazon for an all-time low price tag.

As of now, the Nokia 8.1 listed on Amazon India website for Rs. 18,593, which is the lowest price listing that we have seen for the Nokia 8.1, the first smartphone from HMD Global, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Buy the Nokia 8.1 for Rs. 18,593 here

Nokia 8.1 specifications

The Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP + 13 MP camera setup with support for 4K video recording. On the front, the device houses a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A 3500 mAh Li-ion non-user-replaceable battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The Nokia 8.1 runs on Android 9 Pie OS with stock Android OS and the phone is most likely to receive Android Q update in the future.

What do we think about the price cut?

At the time of launch, the Nokia 8.1 did cost Rs. 26,999, which is made it an expensive smartphone, especially considering the competition. Now, with the new price tag of Rs 18,593 on Amazon, the Nokia 8.1 makes a great mid-tier smartphone, which directly competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and other mid-tier smartphones with a similar set of specifications.

If you are waiting for the right time to buy the Nokia 8.1, then this is the time, as the Nokia 8.1 is still one of the best mid-tier Android smartphone, which offers value for money specs and stock Android UI.