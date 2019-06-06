ENGLISH

    Android Q Beta 4 For Pixel Smartphones Based With API 29 Support Now Available For Download

    By
    |

    Google has released the Android Q Beta 4 for Pixel line of devices, based on API 29, which is the latest standard for apps and services that depends on Google Services like Google Play Store. As of now, the Android Q Beta 4 is only available for select Pixel range of smartphones, and the same is expected to roll out to third-party devices in the coming days.

    Android Q Beta 4 Now Available For Pixel Smartphones Based With API 29

     

    Made for developers

    The Android Q Beta 4 finally offers all the features that will be present in the stable Android Q rollout. Developers can now test their app compatibility on any of the Pixel smartphone running on the latest Android Q Beta, and make required changes to fully utilize the Android Q Beta.

    Supported devices

    • Google Pixel
    • Google Pixel XL
    • Google Pixel 2
    • Google Pixel 2 XL
    • Google Pixel 3
    • Google Pixel 3 XL
    • Google Pixel 3a
    • Google Pixel 3a XL

    If you are already running on Android Q Beta 3, then you will receive an OTA update notification, and the same can installed via system update option. If you are on the stable version of Android 9 Pie, then you can download the update package and sideload the same to the aforementioned devices.

    Though it is the fourth iteration of Android Q Beta, it is still bound to have bugs, and the company is most likely to squish them out before releasing the stable update. We do not recommend to install Android Q Beta 4 on a primary smartphone, as it is most likely to break some basic functions like calling, SMS, and networking.

    It is also an interesting fact that Google is not neglecting the newly launched affordable pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 3a XL, which are based on mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    What do we think about Android Q Beta 4?

    Google is most likely to announce the stable version of the Android Q in the next few days, and the next big Android update is expected to include a lot of under the hood changes, which will improve the overall performance of the device, and is expected to introduce some of the nifty features like system-wide dark mode, improved multi-tasking capability and a lot more.

     

    Like always, Google Pixel series of devices will be the first set of smartphones that will receive Android Q stable update, and the update will roll out to the third party devices later on. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Android Q update.

    Read More About: android news pixel
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
