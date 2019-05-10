OnePlus 7 Pro will arrive with Android 10 Q beta compatibility: Report

ENGLISH

    Google at its annual developer conference I/0 2019 announced its latest beta version of the Android Q and it has been reported that it is available for 15 more Android devices which also includes the OnePlus smartphones. Now according to a new report the upcoming flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will also get the compatibility to run the Android Q beta update.

    Currently, OnePlusus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are allowed to download the Android Q in the beta form on their smartphones and use it before the official release. However, the company has suggested users no to download the beta version unless they are developers because the Android Q beta is still in the development stage and it might come with bugs and you may end up losing your data.

    Do note that smartphones with Android Q beta are prone to lack in some functionality or totally stop working. It has been noted that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T came portrait mode and ambient display stopped working with the beta version. Moreover, you can also face issues with the performance of the phone.

    But, if you still want to get the feel of the upcoming Android version then you can follow this link which will help you in installing the Android Q beta. Do note that the users need to flash their smartphones in order to install the update. Also, keep your phone's battery status more than 30 per cent along with a minimum storage of 30GB free on your device.

     

    We also advise you to backup all your important media files and document before performing the ROM flash. After downloading the update, if you don't find it correct for you then you can also download the rollback page which will get your older version of Android back to your smartphone.

    Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
