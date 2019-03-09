ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nokia 8110 4G receives Rs. 1,000 price cut, available for Rs. 4,999

    Nokia 8110 4G is now available for Rs. 4,999.

    By
    |

    Last year, at the MWC 2018 tech show, HMD Global came up with the iconic Nokia 8110 4G smart feature phone. This handset was launched in India a few months after its announcement for Rs. 5,999. Now, it looks like this smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 4,999.

    Nokia 8110 4G receives Rs. 1,000 price cut, available for Rs. 4,999

     

    Notably, this price cut is reflected in the official Nokia online store in the country. Spotted by NokiaPowerUser, there is no confirmation if this is a permanent price cut or not.

    Initially, the Finnish company came up with the new Nokia 3310 feature with 2G support in 2017 and received backlash from fans as there was no 4G support. Following this, the company announced the launch of the Nokia 8110 4G with support for the advanced connectivity option.

    Running KaiOS, this smart feature phone from HMD Global is a stiff challenger to the Reliance JioPhone and a JioPhone 2. It comes with preloaded social networking apps including Twitter and Facebook. Also, there are apps such as Google Maps and Google Search. It also supports Google Assistant for voice commands and comes with WhatsApp.

    Nokia 8110 4G specs

    To recall, the Nokia 8110 4G bestows a 2.4-inch color display with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. Under its hood, it is powered by a dual-core Snapdragon 205 SoC clocked at 1.1GHz along with Adreno 304 GPU, 512MB RAM and 4GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 64GB of expandable storage.

    Besides 4G VoLTE, this Nokia phone also comes with Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 4.1. There is a 1500mAh battery powering it from within delivering up to 11 hours of talk time and up to 600 hours of standby time.

     

    Read More About: nokia nokia 8110 news price drop
    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue