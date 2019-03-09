Nokia 8110 4G receives Rs. 1,000 price cut, available for Rs. 4,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 8110 4G is now available for Rs. 4,999.

Last year, at the MWC 2018 tech show, HMD Global came up with the iconic Nokia 8110 4G smart feature phone. This handset was launched in India a few months after its announcement for Rs. 5,999. Now, it looks like this smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 4,999.

Notably, this price cut is reflected in the official Nokia online store in the country. Spotted by NokiaPowerUser, there is no confirmation if this is a permanent price cut or not.

Initially, the Finnish company came up with the new Nokia 3310 feature with 2G support in 2017 and received backlash from fans as there was no 4G support. Following this, the company announced the launch of the Nokia 8110 4G with support for the advanced connectivity option.

Running KaiOS, this smart feature phone from HMD Global is a stiff challenger to the Reliance JioPhone and a JioPhone 2. It comes with preloaded social networking apps including Twitter and Facebook. Also, there are apps such as Google Maps and Google Search. It also supports Google Assistant for voice commands and comes with WhatsApp.

Nokia 8110 4G specs

To recall, the Nokia 8110 4G bestows a 2.4-inch color display with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. Under its hood, it is powered by a dual-core Snapdragon 205 SoC clocked at 1.1GHz along with Adreno 304 GPU, 512MB RAM and 4GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 64GB of expandable storage.

Besides 4G VoLTE, this Nokia phone also comes with Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 4.1. There is a 1500mAh battery powering it from within delivering up to 11 hours of talk time and up to 600 hours of standby time.