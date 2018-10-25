Nokia 8110 4G ‘Matrix Phone’ sales go live in India for Rs. 5,999

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia had unveiled the Nokia 8110 4G phone in India earlier this month. The Nokia 8110 4G ( Matrix Phone) was the company's take on the other budget category 4G LTE phones in India including Reliance JioPhone 2.

Now, the Nokia 8110 4G 'Matrix Phone' has gone live on sale. The 4G feature phone is retailing at Rs 5,999. Interested users can visit the Nokia online store or the authorized retail outlets across the country to purchase the device.

Let's have a quick look at the features and specs of the Nokia 8110 4G 'Matrix Phone':

The phone has a BAR form factor made measures 133.45x49.3x14.9mm and weighs 177g. Nokia has used plastic to design the body of the phone. The Nokia 8110 4G phone packs a 2.4-inch QVGA curved display which offers a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 205 SoC which is coupled with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM with an onboard storage of 4GB. The built-in memory can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. For imaging, the 8110 4G phone uses a 2MP single lens rear camera. However, there is no front camera to capture selfies.

The phone runs on KaiOS and comes enabled with a myriad of Jio apps including JioTV and MyJio. As the KaiOS powers JioPhone2 as well, these apps come pre-installed on the device. Luckily, the KaiOS supports third-party apps such as WhatsApp and YouTube, therefore, you can use these features on your Nokia 8110 4G phone as well.

The device is backed by a 1,500mAh battery, which as per Nokia can offer a standby of up to 25 days. The Nokia 8110 4G is available in Banana Yellow and Traditional Black color variants. Besides, you also get exclusive free data offer if you are a Jio subscriber. The subscribed users will get up to 544GB of free 4G data upon using a Jio SIM on the Nokia 8810 4G.