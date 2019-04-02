Nokia 8110 4G with KaiOS now has WhatsApp support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nokia 8110 4G feature phone comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India.

HMD Global had unveiled a feature phone for the masses at the MWC 2018 event. The feature phone which the company had announced during the technology trade fair was the Nokia 8110. The Nokia 8110 feature phone competes directly with JioPhone in the Indian market and comes with some useful features such as 4G connectivity and support for the third party apps. It is available for a price tag of Rs 4,999.

The Nokia 8110 4G feature phone comes with KaiOS operating system onboard. This is the same OS which is used by the Reliance JioPhone and JioPhone 2. One of the major highlights of this new feature is that it comes with support for third-party apps such as Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook, and even Google Assistant.

While the Nokia 8110 already has these apps pre-installed, it didn't have support for WhatsApp until now. However, now the device is receiving support for WhatsApp which has been missing from this device. Earlier in January this year, KaiOS had confirmed that WhatsApp will be made available to the Nokia 8110 feature phone. It is worth noting that the Reliance JioPhone with KaiOS already has support for WhatsApp. And with the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone getting this feature, the competition stiffens between both the feature phones.

To recall, the Nokia 8110 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display panel with a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The feature phone is powered by a Snapdragon 205 chipset and has 512MB of RAM. The device offers an internal storage space of 4GB. There is also a 2MP camera at the rear for imaging and 1,500mAH battery for power.