Nokia 8110 with 4G VoLTE to go on sale this month in select markets

In February, at the MWC 2018 tech show, HMD Global announced five new phones. While four of these were smartphones, the fifth one was the 4G feature phone called Nokia 8110. Called the Banana Phone, this device was one of the most talked about devices at the tech show. After the announcement of these devices, HMD released the new smartphones in India in April but there was no word about the feature phone.

Now, it looks like the company is all set to bring this handset to select Asian markets. According to a report by CNET, the Banana Phone will go on sale in Singapore and Vietnam by the end of this month for $109 (approx. Rs. 5,500).

We can expect the device to go on sale in the Indian market as well shortly but it is yet to be confirmed. An earlier report tipped that the device might be launched in India in a couple of months.

Nokia 8110 specs and features

The Nokia feature phone with 4G VoLTE support comes with the iconic Snake game. It was launched in Yellow and Black color options. The device runs the KaiOS and makes use of a 1.1GHz Qualcomm 205 processor. It has 4GB of internal storage space and 512MB of RAM. The display of the Nokia 8110 4G is a 2.45-inch curved panel with a QVGA resolution of 320 x 240 pixels.

For imaging, the handset comes with a 2MP camera at its rear accompanied by LED flash. It features a micro USB 2.0 charging port. There is a 1500mAh removable battery operating under its hood. The device comes with a protective slider, which will reveal the keypad. And, this slider can be used to answer or end calls.

HMD announced this feature phone in both single SIM and dual-SIM variants. It comes with connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack. What makes this phone interesting is that it comes with Wi-Fi hotspot option, which is not seen in the other such feature phones.

As mentioned above, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the sale of this device in India. However, if the Nokia handset is released in the country, then it will be a rival to many such devices including the Reliance JioPhone, Micromax Bharat 1, and Intex Turbo Plus 4G.