After JioPhone, Nokia 8810 4G teased to get WhatsApp support

On Thursday, Reliance Jio hosted its 41st Annual General Meeting. At the meeting, the company made a slew of announcements. Besides launching the JioPhone 2 and Jio GigaFiber broadband service, it was also announced that the JioPhone launched last year will get WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube support from August 15. Soon after this announcement, HMD Global has teased that the Nokia 8110 4G will also get WhatsApp support.

Nokia 8110 4G feature phone also called banana phone was unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show. This feature runs KaiOS (just like both the JioPhone models). Eventually, the Nokia phone has access to apps such as Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The device lacks the WhatsApp support but the situation will change soon.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas posted a tweet reading, "Oh look, WhatsApp on KaiOS! Looking forward to going [banana]s!" This tweet hints that the Nokia 8110 4G phone will get the instant messaging platform support soon.

Nokia 8110 4G to rival JioPhone

JioPhone, which went official last year has become a popular feature phone. It was announced that there are over 25 million JioPhone users in India. If the Nokia feature phone with 4G support gets similar features as the Reliance JioPhone, then it could become a stiff challenger to the device.

WhatsApp on KaiOS

Back in May, a report surfaced online suggesting that a version of WhatsApp for KaiOS is in the making. Now, this app is available on the JioPhone running the KaiOS. For now, there is no word regarding the difference between the regular version of the app and its KaiOS version.

Nokia 8110 4G specs

The Nokia 8110 4G feature phone bestows a 2.45-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. Under its hood, the device gets the power from a 1.1GHz dual-core Snapdragon 205 SoC teamed up with 512MB of RAM. The device comes with dual SIM support, a 2MP rear camera with LED flash and 4GB of storage space. It gets the power from a 1500mAh battery offering up to 25 days of standby time on LTE. For connectivity, the Nokia phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM Radio.