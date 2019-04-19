Nokia 9 PureView gets slew of improvements via latest Android Pie build News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update for the Nokia 9 weighs around 250.4MB in size and is rolling out as an OTA.

At the MWC 2019, HMD Global unveiled its flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The key highlight of this device is its penta-lens camera setup which makes it one of its kind to offer such setup. It has been only a couple of months since the HMD Global announced the flagship device. And it has already received a bunch of firmware updates improving the performance. Now, the company is rolling out another firmware update for the device within months of its launch.

The latest update which is released for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone brings a new Android Pie build along with the latest Android security patch. The update bumps the Android Pie firmware build to 4.22C. As mentioned earlier, it comes with the latest Android security patch which is April 2019.

The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) in a phased manner and will be available for a bunch of users at the beginning. The mass rollout will be completed gradually. It weighs approximately 250MB in size and the notification will be available on the Nokia 9 PureView smartphones. Besides, you can always check for the update on your smartphone manually. To do so, all you need to do is head to the Settings menu and look for the Software update section.

As for the changelog, the update brings along an improved screen color calibration in addition to the Android security patch. Notably, the information about the latest firmware update has been shared by TechAlter who is a YouTuber. As per him, the update also improves the speed of in-display fingerprint scanner on the Nokia 9 PureView. He also noted that the camera app is still a bit slow. The update also brings along some general bug fixes in addition to improved UI and system stability.

