Bad News For Nokia Fans: Nokia 9 PureView Might Not Launch This Month In India

HMD Global is all set to launch the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in India. The company has already teased the launch online. The smartphone was officially unveiled at the MWC 2019 back in February in Barcelona. The device features one of its kind Penta-lens rear camera setup and packs some top-of-the-line features. Now, the India launch of the device has been teased once again by the company.

Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Details:

Recently, Nokia had teased the Nokia 9 PureView India launch on Twitter and it was expected to launch this month in India. However, some fresh reports suggest that the device will not be announced this month.

According to 91mobiles, the Nokia 9 PureView will likely be available by next month; however, there is no specific timeline available for the same. Notably, the device was earlier slated to launch in March; but the launch was somehow delayed.

A company executive has quoted to the publication that the company plans to "serve the market with what is relevant to the market". This suggests the company is primarily focusing on the budget smartphone segment in India and this explains the delay in Nokia 9 PureView launch.

Nokia 9 PureView Key Specifications And Features:

The primary highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is the Penta-lens camera setup which comprises of two 12MP RGB sensors and three monochrome sensors arranged in a circular pattern.

For selfies and video chats, the device packs a 20MP camera up front. The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. The display comes with HDR10 support and also incorporates a fingerprint reader for security.

Under the hood, the Nokia 9 PureView is powered by an octa-core 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Sadly, the device does not support any external microSD card.

In the software department, the device will make use of Android Pie OS and will likely offer a stock Android UI. A 3,320mAh battery with wireless and quick charging support keeps the lights on. The device is likely to priced under Rs. 50,000 in India. We will update you with all the latest information on the Nokia 9 PureView launch, so , stay tuned with us.

