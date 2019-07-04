Nokia 9 PureView – First Penta-Lens Camera Smartphone Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global announced the Nokia 9 PureView, the current flagship smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup earlier this year at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Since then, there are speculations that the launch of this smartphone is nearing and it might make its way into the country soon.

While there wasn't an official confirmation regarding the Nokia 9 PureView India launch for so long, the company has taken to Twitter to share the first teaser regarding the same. This makes us believe that the launch of the Nokia smartphone in the country could be imminent.

Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Teased

As per a recent teaser posted by the Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle, the Nokia 9 PureView could be launched soon in India. Though it has been teased as seen in the tweet below, there is no word regarding when exactly the launch might happen. However, the video in the tweet highlights the capabilities of the penta-lens camera arrangement of the smartphone and the prowess it has in controlling the focal length.

Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/l9RUWaGpH1 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 4, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView Expected Price In India

Nokia 9 PureView was announced for $699 (approx. Rs. 50,000). While the company is yet to confirm when exactly the launch will happen and what will be the pricing of this Nokia flagship in India, we can expect it to be priced somewhere around the international pricing. Moreover, previous leaks have also revealed a similar pricing for the smartphone.

Nokia 9 PureView Highlights

The USP of the Nokia flagship smartphone is the presence of a penta-lens camera setup, which was developed alongside Light. All the five camera sensors are Zeiss certified and include three 12MP monochrome sensors and two 12MP RGB sensors. When a user captures a photo, each of these sensors will capture the same and the device will fuse all these photos together to make a single image with immense details. It also has the Pro Camera mode to capture stunning photos.

What We Think About Nokia 9 PureView?

Given that the Nokia 9 PureView is all set to be launched by the company sometime soon in the premium price point, we can expect it to be pitted against the likes of other premium models such as OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, etc. But we need to wait to know how well this most expensive Nokia smartphone will perform in terms of sales.

