Nokia 9 PureView With Five Cameras Slated To Launch On June 6 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

HMD Global showcased the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at the technology trade fair MWC 2019. The smartphone comes with a Penta-lens camera module at the rear making it first smartphone to offer this setup. The company had also announced the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and the Nokia 1 Plus smartphones during the event.

While the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2 have gone official in the Indian market, the Nokia 9 PureView is yet to be launched in the country. The smartphone has been tipped to launch in India a number of time previously, however, there was no specific date available for the same. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of its latest flagship in India.

Nokia 9 PureView India launch date and specifications:

HMD Global has scheduled a launch event in India on June 6. The Finnish giant is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView during the event which will be hosted in New Delhi. The company has also started sending out media invites for the same.

It is also being said that HMD Global might also launch the Nokia 1 Plus along with the Nokia 9 PureView during the launch event on June 6. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView packs a pOLED display panel which measures 5.99-inches in size. The display offers a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. The display incorporates an fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the penta-lens camera setup. The primary camera module comprises of 12MP lenses with three monochrome and two RGB sensors. The AI camera setup comes with various modes such as HDR, Portrait, Auto Focus, and Phase detection etc. To capture selfies and to make video calls, the smartphone makes use of a 20MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, a Snapdragon 845 processor powers the smartphone. The processor is combined with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers a internal storage space of 128GB which can be expanded using a microSD card. To keep the processor ticking, a 3,320mAh battery is packed inside the device which has a Quick Charge support.