    Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 Get Fresh Discounts On Amazon

    By
    |

    Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia 7.1 now have fresh discounts on Amazon India. The Nokia 9 PureView was originally priced at Rs. 49,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone now costs Rs. 47,850.

    Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 Discounted On Amazon

     

    Similarly, the Nokia 7.1 is now priced at Rs. 12,430 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. This is the lowest price the smartphone has ever seen in the country, reports Nokiapoweruser. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is discounted to Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

    Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus And Nokia 7.1: A Comparison

    Firstly, the Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In comparison, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features LCD display with Full HD+ resolution highlighted by an iPhone X-style notch. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.1 was the first device to launch with PureDisplay in India that also features a Full HD+ LCD with a wide notch at the top.

    The Nokia 9 PureView showcases five 12 MP sensors with phase detection auto-focus tech, where three have a monochrome lens and the other two come with RGB sensors. The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 16MP and a 5MP dual rear camera at the rear and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 12MP and 5MP sensors. There's an 8MP shooter for the selfie camera.

    You'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood of the Nokia 9 PureView which runs on a 3,320 mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage powers the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Lastly, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage on the Nokia 7.1.

     

    The discounted smartphones might be the right time on Amazon if you were looking for a Nokia device.

    FeaturesNokia 9 PureViewNokia 6.1 PlusNokia 71.
    Discounted PricesRs. 47,850Rs. 10,999Rs. 12,430
    OSAndroid 9 PieAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 9 Pie
    DisplayOLED 5.99-inch QHDIPS LCD Display 5.8-inch FHD+5.84-inch FHD+
    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 845 ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-coreQualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
    Rear CameraPenta camera set-up with 12MP sensorsDual camera with 16MP + 5MP sensorsDual camera set-up with 12MP + 12MP
    Front Camera20MP sensors16MP sensors8MP sensors
    Internal Memory6GB RAM, 128GB storage4GB RAM, 64GB storage4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    Battery3,500 mAh3,060 mAh3,060 mAh

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
