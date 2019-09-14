Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 Get Fresh Discounts On Amazon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia 7.1 now have fresh discounts on Amazon India. The Nokia 9 PureView was originally priced at Rs. 49,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone now costs Rs. 47,850.

Similarly, the Nokia 7.1 is now priced at Rs. 12,430 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. This is the lowest price the smartphone has ever seen in the country, reports Nokiapoweruser. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is discounted to Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus And Nokia 7.1: A Comparison

Firstly, the Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In comparison, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features LCD display with Full HD+ resolution highlighted by an iPhone X-style notch. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.1 was the first device to launch with PureDisplay in India that also features a Full HD+ LCD with a wide notch at the top.

The Nokia 9 PureView showcases five 12 MP sensors with phase detection auto-focus tech, where three have a monochrome lens and the other two come with RGB sensors. The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 16MP and a 5MP dual rear camera at the rear and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 12MP and 5MP sensors. There's an 8MP shooter for the selfie camera.

You'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood of the Nokia 9 PureView which runs on a 3,320 mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage powers the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Lastly, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage on the Nokia 7.1.

The discounted smartphones might be the right time on Amazon if you were looking for a Nokia device.

Features Nokia 9 PureView Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 71. Discounted Prices Rs. 47,850 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 12,430 OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display OLED 5.99-inch QHD IPS LCD Display 5.8-inch FHD+ 5.84-inch FHD+ Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Rear Camera Penta camera set-up with 12MP sensors Dual camera with 16MP + 5MP sensors Dual camera set-up with 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 20MP sensors 16MP sensors 8MP sensors Internal Memory 6GB RAM, 128GB storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage Battery 3,500 mAh 3,060 mAh 3,060 mAh

