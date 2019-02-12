ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 9 PureView specs accidentally revealed by Google ahead of official launch

Google has accidentally posted the specification of the upcoming premium Nokia 9 smartphone on Android's Enterprise catalog of supported devices.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Mobile World Congress 2019 is a few weeks away and we are definitely going to see a lot of action during the four-day long event. A number of established smartphone brands are expected to launch their upcoming smartphones during the event and some of the brands have already sent out media invites for the same. HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone giant taking care of Nokia branded Android smartphones is also gearing up to launch the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone during the MWC 2019. The Nokia 9 has emerged online numerous times via leaks and rumors revealing the specifications and features which the device will offer. Now, the smartphone's specification has been confirmed by the tech giant Google itself ahead of its official launch.

    Nokia 9 PureView specs revealed by Google ahead of official launch

     

    Google has accidentally posted the specification of the upcoming premium Nokia 9 smartphone on Android's Enterprise catalog of supported devices. The catalog listing of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone showcased the front of the device with the display switched off. Notably, the listing shared accidentally by Google is not any render rather it reveals the specifications of the device; the listing suggests that the device will pack hardware from last year but will be a modern device.

    The Android Enterprise catalog listing of the upcoming Nokia 9 smartphone was first spotted by Nokiamob and like mentioned earlier it reveals the specifications of the device. The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone will sport a 6-inch display panel and will come with 4GB RAM to take care of the multitasking. The smartphone will offer an internal storage space of 128GB. The smartphone will not feature a "Zero-touch Support" which means that the Enterprise administrators will have limited ability to manage some features on the device remotely. The device will support NFC and fingerprint scanner.

    Going by the other leaks, the Nokia 9 PureView's key highlight will be its Penta-lens primary rear camera setup accompanied with an LED flash and stacked in a ring shape. The device will have a dual-lens front camera for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, there will be last year's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be clubbed with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB on internal storage.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue