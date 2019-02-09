ENGLISH

Nokia 9 PureView real-life images leaked ahead of the official launch

Nokia 9 PureView will go official at MWC 2019

    The Nokia 9 PureView is the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD Global, which will be unveiled at MWC 2019. The Nokia 9 PureView is also the first smartphone from the company with a total of six cameras (five on the back and one on the front).

    Nokia 9 PureView real-life images leaked ahead of the official launch

     

    The real-life images of the Nokia 9 PureView have surfaced online, revealing most of the design aesthetics of the first camera-centric flagship smartphone from HMD Global.

    Nokia 9 PureView design

    The newly leaked real-life images of the Nokia 9 does confirm that the Nokia 9 PureView will have five cameras, LED flash, and an autofocus sensor, which will help the device to focus on a subject quickly.

    On the front, the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone with a Nokia logo embossed on the top right corner.

    Nokia 9 PureView real-life images leaked ahead of the official launch

    Nokia 9 PureView specifications

    The Nokia 9 PureView will come with a 5.99-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The Nokia 9 PureView will be fueled by a 4150 mAh battery, the biggest battery that we have seen on a Nokia smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone will support Q-based fast wireless charging.

     

    Like every other Nokia smartphone from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView will come with stock Android OS (Android 9 Pie OS), under Android One branding, promising two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

    Considering the features and specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to cost around $1000 for the base variant (Rs 60,000), making it the most expensive Nokia smartphone from HMD Global. The Nokia 9 PureView will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy S10 and other flagship smartphones of 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
