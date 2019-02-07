Nokia 9 PureView press renders show five rear cameras

Nokia 9 PureView is one of the highly anticipated smartphones to be launched this year. HMD Global has already sent media invites for an event it will host at the MWC 2019 tech show on February 24. While there is no clarity regarding the device that will be launched at this event, there are speculations that the flagship smartphone will see the light of the day.

Given that we are a few weeks from the launch of the smartphone, those at 91mobiles have sourced the press renders of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. The press renders of the Nokia 9 PureView highlight the design details of the device.

Nokia 9 PureView press renders

Going by the leaked press renders, the smartphone appears to flaunt thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display. As we are at a time when the smartphone makers are trying their best to remove the bezels by implementing new design aspects such as punch-hole display and waterdrop notch, Nokia might be left behind in this aspect.

At the top, there appears to be a Nokia branding at the top right corner beside the selfie camera. The earpiece and sensors are positioned above the display. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor that will need just a tap to unlock the screen.

Moving on to its rear, this Nokia device appears to flaunt five cameras, autofocus and LED flash in a circular arrangement. The Zeiss branding and Android One branding are visible. The other noticeable design elements are curved edges for better grip and volume and power buttons at the right edge.

Previously, the same source teamed up with @OnLeaks and revealed a set of renders. In these renders, we were able to see the presence of a USB Type-C port and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 9 PureView rumored specs

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the smartphone is believed to be launched with a 5.99-inch display with a 2K 1080p resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device might use a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, it is likely to use a high-resolution primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a depth of field sensor, a telephoto zoom lens, and a 3D ToF or monochrome sensor. We can expect it to render 5x or 10x lossless zoom.