Nokia 9 PureView update will fix camera app and in-display fingerprint sensor issues News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 9 PureView will soon get an update.

Nokia 9 PureView is all set to get a software update that will fix the issues with the camera app and in-display fingerprint sensor. As consumers have started getting their hands on the device, there are several reports citing the various issues with the device. To resolve these issues and make consumers enjoy a better experience, HMD Global announced that it is working on a software update.

It is believed that the upcoming update will fix two major issues that the users of the Nokia 9 PureView are struggling with right now. The confirmation has come from the HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas in a tweet.

Camera app crashes

He has acknowledged that the company has been getting reports regarding camera app crashes and that they will release a fix to resolve it. The tweet states that the camera crashes are due to battery voltage drop when there is low charge. The issue will be addressed soon, he mentioned.

In-display fingerprint sensor issue

Besides the camera app issue, there is another problem that the users of this Nokia smartphone are facing. This sensor has some limitations and those at HMD are trying to improve the same for the users. Notably, he also mentioned that the device comes with Face Unlock support.

Though the update is likely to be rolled out sometime soon to resolve the issues that the users are facing right now, there is no word regarding when the same will be made available. Given the company's track record of rolling out updates, we cannot expect it to take a look time.

Announced at the MWC 2019 in late February in Barcelona, this flagship smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup is available only in US and select European countries for now. As yet, there is no word regarding when this smartphone will be launched in India.