ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9 PureView With Android 10 Makes Cameo On Geekbench

    By
    |

    HMD Global launched the world's first penta-lens smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView at the MWC 2019. The flagship smartphone was launched with Android Pie OS and is apparently getting the next Android version soon. It is worth noting that HMD Global has already revealed the Android 10 roadmap for Nokia smartphones and the Nokia 9 PureView is suggested to get the update in the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Nokia 9 PureView With Android 10 Makes Cameo On Geekbench

     

    Nokia 9 PureView With Android 10 Spotted Online

    The Nokia 9 PureView has been spotted on Geekbench running on Android 10 OS. HMD Global has a good reputation when it comes to timely Android updates to the Nokia smartphones. With the Nokia 9 PureView appearing on the benchmarking platform, an update rollout is expected in the coming days.

    Notably, the Nokia 8.1 has already received the Android 10 update recently. The Geekbench listing also reveals the single-core and multi-core test scores of the Nokia 9 PureView. In the single-core test, it logged 510 points and scored 2196 points in the multi-core test.

    Nokia 9 PureView Key Specifications And Features

    The Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch pOLED display with 1440 x 2560 pixels QHD resolution. The display features a notch-less design and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-lens camera setup at the rear which is equipped with three 12MP Monochrome sensors and two 12MP RGB sensors. All the five sensors are ZEISS certified. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with a 20MP camera upfront.

    Under the hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC with 2.8GHz clock speed and Adreno 609 GPU. It comes in single 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Sadly, there is no support for an external microSD card.

     

    It offers connectivity options such as a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check, there is a 3,320 mAh battery with both wireless and fast charging support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue