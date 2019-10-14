Nokia 9 PureView With Android 10 Makes Cameo On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global launched the world's first penta-lens smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView at the MWC 2019. The flagship smartphone was launched with Android Pie OS and is apparently getting the next Android version soon. It is worth noting that HMD Global has already revealed the Android 10 roadmap for Nokia smartphones and the Nokia 9 PureView is suggested to get the update in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nokia 9 PureView With Android 10 Spotted Online

The Nokia 9 PureView has been spotted on Geekbench running on Android 10 OS. HMD Global has a good reputation when it comes to timely Android updates to the Nokia smartphones. With the Nokia 9 PureView appearing on the benchmarking platform, an update rollout is expected in the coming days.

Notably, the Nokia 8.1 has already received the Android 10 update recently. The Geekbench listing also reveals the single-core and multi-core test scores of the Nokia 9 PureView. In the single-core test, it logged 510 points and scored 2196 points in the multi-core test.

Nokia 9 PureView Key Specifications And Features

The Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch pOLED display with 1440 x 2560 pixels QHD resolution. The display features a notch-less design and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-lens camera setup at the rear which is equipped with three 12MP Monochrome sensors and two 12MP RGB sensors. All the five sensors are ZEISS certified. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with a 20MP camera upfront.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC with 2.8GHz clock speed and Adreno 609 GPU. It comes in single 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Sadly, there is no support for an external microSD card.

It offers connectivity options such as a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check, there is a 3,320 mAh battery with both wireless and fast charging support.

