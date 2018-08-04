Nokia Buyback program with Cashify is now live in India

Nokia has announced a new buyback program in India. Nokia and Cashify have joined hands to provide the buyback facility. This offer is available for all Nokia smartphones starting August 3 and the benefits can be availed directly from the Nokia India website.

HMD Global that owns the license to make Nokia smartphones succeeded in regaining popularity among fans. However, this was possible for the company only in the entry-level and mid-range market segments. The premium market space remains out of HMD's reach for now as there are other dominant players in the market.

Now, Nokia has come up with the new buyback facility, which might help the company recreate the lost success that the brand enjoyed in the past. With this program, buyers of a Nokia smartphone can spend a lesser amount on the purchase on exchanging an older device.

Nokia buyback offer: Eligible phones

The Nokia Buyback offer on Cashify will be applicable on all the new Nokia smartphones including Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco and more. Notably, this offer is applicable on the smartphones bought directly via the Nokia India website. The buyback discount will vary based on the product you exchange and the rate will be provided by Cashify, which is one of the popular platforms to sell used smartphones.

Under this buyback offer from Nokia, you can exchange any smartphone from popular brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Asus, Huawei, Micromax, BlackBerry, Asus, Karbonn and more. You can get more details from the official Nokia India website.

How to avail Nokia buyback offer

You need to follow the steps given below to avail the Nokia buyback offer.

First, visit the Nokia India online store and choose a Nokia smartphone that you want to buy.

Now, click on the Start Buyback button.

You need to answer a few questions regarding the condition of the smartphone.

Cashify will generate a quote based on the condition of the device as per your answers.

Then you can add the new Nokia smartphone to the cart and complete the order.

Once your order is delivered successfully, the Cashift team will contact you and set an appointment to evaluate the condition of your smartphone. A specified date will be given and an agent will visit you on the date and offer the amount based on the evaluation. Notably, there are possibilities for the amount you get from agent to be different from the quote you received while playing the order for the new phone. You can also take the money in the form of transfers to your bank accounts or e-wallets.

So, what are you waiting for? If you want to purchase a new Nokia smartphone, then you can avail a decent exchange discount on your old smartphone from Cashify through this program.