Nokia C1 Plus 4G Announced With Entry-Level Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global has been quite consistent in launching entry-level and mid-range smartphones across price categories. Also, it has feature phones and premium offerings on cards for its users. While the launch of the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship and a few other offerings were highly anticipated, the company has unveiled the Nokia C1 Plus 4G that surfaced in rumors of late.

HMD Global announced that the Nokia C1 Plus will go on sale later this month and is priced at €69 (approx. Rs. 6,000). The phone has been launched in Red and Blue color options. Eventually, the Nokia C1 Plus 4G carries the credits of being the most affordable 4G smartphone.

Belonging to the Nokia C series, the latest offering is also an entry-level smartphone, which comes as the predecessor to the Nokia C2 launched last year. As it is a Plus model, it comes with upgrade hardware and software. Let's take a look at the Nokia C1 Plus 4G details below.

Nokia C1 Plus 4G Specifications

The device flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ in-cell display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is an all-round solid polycarbonate body that is claimed to protect the smartphone from accidental drops and has been tested over 50 times by the company.

Running Android 10 Go Edition with lighter apps and minimal bloatware, this smartphone will give more internal memory space to store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video. Besides this, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor along with facial recognition and a front flash next to it. Also, there is another 5MP rear camera sensor with HDR imaging and flash.

Talking about its hardware, the Nokia C1 Plus makes use of a 2500 mAh battery, which is likely to keep the smartphone charged all through the day. The other aspect powering it is a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB of additional storage space. The Nokia C1 Plus 4G misses out on a dedicated Google Assistant button that we have seen on previous Nokia smartphones.

