    Nokia C2, Entry-Level 4G Smartphone Likely On Cards

    By
    |

    HMD Global that launches Nokia smartphones and other devices appear to be on a launch spree. The company is highly speculated to launch several new devices in the coming months. Recent reports have revealed that the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 400 4G feature phone are in the making. Now, fresh reports hint that Nokia C2 can join the bandwagon.

    Nokia C2, Entry-Level 4G Smartphone Likely On Cards

     

    Well, the Nokia C1 is an entry-level Android Go smartphone was launched in December 2019. Back when it was launched, the device missed out on 4G support, which is a major let down for its price point of around Rs. 4,200.

    Nokia C2 Rumors

    As per a fresh report by NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global appears to be working on the Nokia C1 successor, which could be dubbed Nokia C2. This upcoming smartphone is believed to address the issue that prevailed with its predecessor by bringing in 4G connectivity and dual SIM support as well.

    It is claimed that the alleged Nokia C2 could carry the model number TA-1204. Notably, the device has already received certification in Malaysia and Thailand. Given that the MWC 2020 stands canceled, there were increased chances for the device to have been launched back at the tech show.

    What's more interesting is that the Nokia C2 is believed to ship with a UNISOC processor. The device is expected to be launched in new color options. As of now, these are the only details that we know about the Nokia C2, which is the next budget smartphone from the company.

    Nokia C1 Specifications

    To recap, the Nokia C1 bestows a 5.45-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be expanded further up to 64GB using a microSD card.

     

    The Nokia C1 runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and comes bundled with connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3G, and Wi-Fi. For imaging, the entry-level Nokia smartphone features a 5MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and autofocus. And, at the front, there is another 5MP sensor along with LED flash for selfies. A 2500mah battery fuels the smartphone from within.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
