Nokia C3 Now Available For Purchase Across India: Should You Buy?

HMD Global launched the Nokia C3 in August alongside the Nokia 5.3. The latest handset went for sale on September 17 for the first time and is now available for purchase across India starting at Rs. 7,499. The handset made its debut in two storage configurations and it comes in Nordic Blue and Sand color options.

Price In India, Availability And Sale Offers

The handset is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage model, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is available at Rs. 8,999. However, customers can buy the handset only via retailers and Nokia.com.

Besides, the company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the Nokia C3. If you will face any hardware problem and see manufacturing defects during the warranty period the phone will be replaced by the company based on all terms and conditions.

On the other hand, if the buyer will get any issue with the Nokia C3 charger or USB cable then Nokia Mobile Care will replace your accessories. Notably, it will come under a 6-month warranty.

Nokia C3: Specifications

The Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, it gets power from the 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with IMG8322 GPU. Housing a 3,040 mAh battery, the handset runs on Android 10 OS. For storage expansion, one can expand the native storage up to 400GB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Nokia C3 is equipped with a single 8MP rear camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For connectivity, it gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and micro USB port. Further, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm dimensions and weighs 184.5 grams.

Considering the price, the smartphone could provided a better camera. Nowadays, the other brands are offering high-end camera features, and huge battery at the same price point.

