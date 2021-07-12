Nokia C30 Renders, Specifications Leak Online: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is likely working on a new C series smartphone dubbed Nokia C30. The arrival of this smartphone appears to be nearing as it has already been spotted on the US regulatory certification database FCC last month. Now, the leaked renders of the Nokia C30 have hit the web revealing its front and rear design.

Nokia C30 Renders

The Nokia C30 renders have been leaked by a report by NokiaPowerUser. It shows that the smartphone might arrive in two color options - White and Green. Talking about the design, the front of this upcoming Nokia smartphone is said to flaunt a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor.

At the rear, it is seen to have a circular camera module along with a fingerprint sensor below it and a flash unit towards its right. Besides this, the complete specifications of the Nokia C30 have also been leaked by a listing on a Russian retailer site.

Nokia C30 Specifications

Going by the listing, the alleged Nokia C30 is tipped to arrive with a massive 6.82-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to make use of an hexa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. This processor is believed to be teamed up with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Tipped to run Android 11 OS sans any customizations as the other Nokia smartphones, the upcoming smartphone is believed to get the power from an enormous 6000mAh battery. The imaging aspects of the smartphone are said to include a single 13MP rear camera sensor within the circular module and a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the notch.

Connectivity wise, the Nokia C30 might include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. Besides this, the smartphone is said to arrive with support for face unlock for security purposes alongside a physical fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the Nokia C30 is said to measure 169.9 x 77.8 x 8.8 mm and weigh in around 191 grams.

From the leaked specifications, the Nokia C30 appears to be a mid-ranger but misses out on the 5G connectivity support.

Best Mobiles in India