Nokia C30 Spotted At FCC: Here’s What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, HMD Global announced a slew of new smartphones including the C series devices - Nokia C10 and Nokia C20. Last week, one of the next-generation models - the Nokia C20 Plus went official in the Chinese market. Also, we came across speculations that the company is all set to take the wraps off another C series phone - the Nokia C30.

Now, an upcoming Nokia smartphone carrying the model number TA-1357 has been spotted getting approval from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), the US regulatory database via Nokiamob. The smartphone in question is believed to be the Nokia C30 that hit the speculations alongside the newly announced Nokia C20.

Nokia C30 FCC Listing

The Nokia TA-1357 FCC listing hints that the smartphone measures 177.7 x 79.1mm in terms of dimensions. Also, it has been revealed that the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question might make use of a 5850mAh battery and come bundled with connectivity features including LTE, 2.4GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth. As of now, there is no word regarding the other specifications of the device and speculations are rife that it has also received the EEC certification.

Nokia C30 Expected Specifications

From the previous leak, the Nokia C30's rear design was leaked along with its battery capacity. Going by the leaked image, the smartphone might feature a round-shaped camera arrangement comprising dual cameras and an LED flash unit. Below this camera arrangement, there is a traditional fingerprint sensor too.

At the left edge, the Nokia smartphone seems to house a volume rocker and a power key. Furthermore, it was revealed that the Nokia C30 could get the necessary power from a 6000mAh battery. As of now, the rumor mills haven't spilled the beans on other specifications of this device.

Given that the Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 are already official, we can expect the Nokia C30, which is on tow, to also arrive with entry-level or mid-range specifications and run the stock version of Android. It is believed to be a budget smartphone that could be priced under Rs. 10,000 if it enters the Indian market. Only an official confirmation can shed more light on the upcoming smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India