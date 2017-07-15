This Nokia Edge concept video looks interesting

Nokia Edge is a long rumored concept smartphone. Going by the recent media reports, it looks like this one will be the upcoming Nokia flagship.

From the nomenclature of Nokia Android smartphones that leaked along with their processor details, it is clear that there is no such Nokia device launching this year. But the Nokia 9 flagship with high-end specifications will be followed by another premium mid-range, which could be the Nokia 8. This smartphone is likely to be launched soon in the market.

In the meantime, Concept Creator, a well-known artist involved in creating concept renders of the upcoming smartphones has come up with an interesting concept for the Nokia Edge. Basically, the designer has conceptualized these renders based on the Nokia 8 images those were leaked previously. However, those Nokia 8 renders aren't legitimate, claim the media reports.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Buttonless Edge display As the name suggests, the Nokia Edge has been envisioned to feature a buttonless edge display as seen in the video. Also, it is said to have an under glass fingerprint sensor at the front. Powerful specs imagined The device has been imagined to house a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The imaging aspects are said to include a 14MP Carl Zeiss camera and an 8MP selfie camera as well. From the recent leaks, it is known that the Nokia 8 might use a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Nokia Edge concept video After all, this Nokia Edge concept video is just a visual treat for the Nokia fans.