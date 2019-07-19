Nokia Fan Festival – Rs. 4,000 Worth Gift Card, No Cost EMI And Other Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is coming up with many new offers and discounts to sell its smartphones. In a recent attempt, the company is hosting the Nokia mobile fan festival on the official website. During this sale, the company will provide customers with Rs. 4,000 worth gift card and one-time free screen replacement along with other offers.

The Nokia mobile fan festival is live in India and provides discounts on the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Notably, the offer is applicable only for buyers who are above 18 years of age. Besides the gift card, the sale also provides them with telecom benefits, no cost EMI and more.

Nokia Mobile Fan Festival Discounts

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company offers no cost EMI payment options, Rs. 4,000 worth gift card, one-time free screen replacement and exchange bonus as well. It adds that the gift card will be sent to buyers via email within a week from the day of delivery.

The Airtel subscribers will get an additional 360GB of data either with Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 recharge. Nokia and Cashify have partnered to offer an additional discount of 10% on exchanging an old smartphone. To get these offers, buyers have to use the promo code FANFESTIVAL. This sale will be valid only on July 24 and July 25 in the country.

Select Nokia Smartphones Eligible

During the Nokia mobile fan festival sale, the company is offering a slew of discounts and offers only on select models including the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1. Notably, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in two variants - 4GB RAM model priced at Rs. 12,999 and 6GB RAM model priced at Rs. 14,999.

The Nokia 7.1 has been launched only in one variant and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 15,999. On the other hand, the Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs. 19,999. Notably, these are the selling prices of these phones without the discount.

Right Time To Buy Nokia Phones?

Given that these Nokia smartphones come with attractive offers and benefits, if you want to purchase any of them, then this is the right time to buy one as you will get it at a lesser pricing.

