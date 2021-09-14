Nokia G10, C01 Plus Budget Smartphones Launched In India; Worthy Chinese Rivals?

The Nokia G10's highlights include the Helio G25 Soc and a triple rear camera setup, while the Nokia C01 Plus is an Android 11 (Go Edition) phone which is powered by a Unisoc processor. The company has also announced a special Jio offer that makes both these handsets a good deal.

Nokia C01 Full Specifications

The Nokia C01 was announced globally back in June this year and has arrived in India almost three months later. This entry-level smartphone features a compact 5,54-inch display that supports 720 x 1440 pixels HD+ resolution. The device sports a single 5MP rear camera along with an LED flash at the back.

The selfies are also handled by a 5MP snapper upfront. The Nokia C01 Plus uses the Unisoc SC9863a processor which is combined with 1GB RAM. The handset is announced with a 16GB storage configuration. There is an additional up to 128GB microSD card support as well.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia C01 comes with standard 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and has a smaller 3,000 mAh battery that supports 5W charging.

Nokia G10 Specifications And Features

The Nokia G10 is also a budget smartphone but has slightly better hardware than the Nokia C01 Plus. The device is powered by the Helio G25 processor. This is an entry-level game-centric octa-core chipset by MediaTek with a 2GHz clock speed.

The device will ship with Android 11 OS and offer a stock Android UI. The handset has been announced with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. The Nokia G10 also sports a standard HD+ display that measures 6.5-inches and offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

The handset offers a triple rear camera setup unlike the single sensor on the Nokia C01 Plus. The camera sensors include a 13MP main lens clubbed with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

The Nokia G10 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE. The battery here is 5,050mAh.

Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia G10 India Price, Jio Offers

The Nokia C01 Plus has been announced in a single RAM and storage option (2GB+16GB) which you can buy an Rs. 5,999. The unit comes in blue and grey color options. If you avail of the Jio support offer, you will have to pay just Rs. 5,399 for the Nokia C01 Plus.

On the other hand, the Nokia G10 is also launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The price has been set at Rs. 12,149 and the colour options available would be Dusk and Night. With the Jio support offer in the mix, the price of the Nokia G10 goes down to Rs. 11,150.

What Makes Nokia G10, Nokia C10 Plus Worthy Rival Against Chinese Counterparts?

The specifications offered by both Nokia G10 and the Nokia C10 Plus are basic. The Chinese counterparts such as the Redmi 8 series, Realme C series, and the Realme Narzo series have several models that offer better hardware for similar pricing. However, the stock Android UI is the major key takeaway for the Nokia smartphones.