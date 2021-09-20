Nokia G50 5G FCC Certification Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global, the company that launches Nokia-branded devices is speculated to be working on another device dubbed Nokia G50 5G. Now, the smartphone that was hitting the rumor mills has been leaked online spilling the beans on its possible design. While speculations were going on, the Nokia G50 5G was spotted receiving the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification.

The FCC listing has confirmed some details of the smartphone that we have already come across in the form of leaks. Notably, last week, we came across the leaked renders of the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question revealing its possible design.

Nokia G50 5G Expected Specs

As its name confirms, the Nokia G50 5G is expected to be launched 5G support. Besides this, the smartphone is claimed to get the power from a 4850mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. The FCC certification listing has authorized the use of the battery capacity as mentioned above. Aso, it is hinted to arrive with support for certain GSM, LTE, NR, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi frequencies.

Apart from these, the device is speculated to be launched with a Snapdragon 480 SoC, which is believed to be the first chipset from Qualcomm to arrive with 5G connectivity support. Besides these, the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 smartphones also use this processor. The G50 5G from the company is expected to flaunt a 6.38-inch display with HD+ resolution and a decent refresh rate. The battery as tipped above is likely to miss out on fast charging and feature 10W charging support.

Other specifications of the smartphone include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and it is likely to be priced under $250 (approx. Rs. 18,500), thereby making it a mid-range smartphone.

Also, the listing shared a schematic representation of the safety label location. However, there is no render that has been revealed by the certification listing. Given that some of the specs of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G have been revealed and it cleared the FCC certification database. Until there is an official confirmation from the company, we cannot come to any conclusion but we expect the device to be launched sometime soon.

