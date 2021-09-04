Just In
Nokia G50 Spotted At Geekbench Revealing Key Specs
HMD Global launches new smartphones from time to time. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Nokia G50 that is all set to be launched in the near future. The smartphone's key specifications have been leaked revealing what we can expect from the device.
Recently, the Nokia G50 was spotted at the TENAA certification database spilling the beans on some of the key specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on the GeekBench benchmarking portal. The benchmarking listing adds to the already leaked specifications.
Nokia G50 Geekbench Listing
As per the Nokia G50 Geekbench listing, the smartphone runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. This chipset is 5G-enabled and the Nokia G50 5G is believed to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company to date. It is believed to have a base frequency of 1.80GHz and is tipped to be paired with 4GB of RAM.
Going by existing rumors and speculations, the Nokia G50 is expected to be launched with 64GB of internal storage space sans the support for expandable storage via a microSD card. Also, it is believed not to have any customizations on top of Android as the other Nokia smartphones out there in the market.
Nokia G50 Expected Specs, Price
Interestingly, the listing of the Nokia G50 on TENAA spilled the beans on the multiple RAM and storage configurations. As per the same, the upcoming smartphone is said to arrive in 2GB, 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. However, the official confirmation regarding the same remains unknown for now. The other aspects of the device include a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a 48MP primary camera lens at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.
When it comes to the pricing, the Nokia G50 has been tipped to cost $288 (approx. Rs. 21,000) for the entry-level variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. Also, it was listed briefly in Australia in the Forest Black variant. We need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the launch date, pricing and specifications of the Nokia G50.
