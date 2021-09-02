Nokia G50 5G TENAA Listing Reveals Possible Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global, the company that launches Nokia-branded devices comes up with numerous offerings across categories from time to time. Now, fresh speculations hint that the company is prepping a new smartphone called Nokia G50 5G. Notably, this is believed to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company.

As per speculations, the Nokia G50 5G is believed to be announced sometime this month in many markets. Among these markets, even India is expected to get the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question. Give that the device appeared at the TENAA certification database recently, we can expect it to be launched soon.

Nokia G50 5G Key Specs Out

In addition to suggesting its imminent launch, the Nokia G50 5G listing on TENAA also revealed the key specifications of the smartphone. From the same, it is clear that the smartphone could be launched with the model number TA-1361.

Talking about its specifications, the Nokia G50 5G is expected to flaunt a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The smartphone is believed to sport a 48MP primary rear camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. At its rear, it is believed to have a circular camera module with three camera sensors and an LED flash unit.

Hardware specs of the upcoming Nokia smartphone are tipped to include a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. Furthermore, the TENAA listing hints at 2GB/4GB/6GB/8GB RAM variants and 64GB / 128GB/256GB/512GB storage space. There will be support for additional storage space via a microSD card slot.

Running Android 11 OS sans any customizations, the Nokia G50 5G is believed to get the power from a 4850mAh battery. It could arrive with a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button at the right edge. Other aspects revealed by the listing include its dimensions of 173.83 x 77.68 x 8.85mm and a weight of 220 grams. Furthermore, the Nokia G50 5G is likely to be launched in two colors including Sea Blue and Dawn in China.

Nokia G50 Leaked Design

Recently, the upcoming Nokia smartphone was accidentally posted on the official Nokia Mobile Instagram account in France. Though it was removed quickly, the image was captured by a publication and was shared on the internet. Going by the same, we get to know the possible design of the Nokia G50.

From the same, the design of the Nokia G50 looks similar to the Nokia G10 that is yet to be announced in India. The Nokia G50 is seen with a triple rear camera placed into a circular module. The main lens was mentioned as 48MP and it will be a 5G-enabled phone.

Upfront, the phone is appeared to have a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera sensor and is seen with two color options - Midnight Sun and Blue. Further, the branding logo is seen on both the front and rear panels. Apart from this, the post has not shared any details regarding the Nokia G50.

Given that the launch of the Nokia G50 5G is expected to happen soon, we can expect further details of the smartphone to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India