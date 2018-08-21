Nokia to launch 8110 4G Banana phone in India soon: Ajey Mehta

After launching the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in India, HMD Global is planning to launch a 4G feature phone in the country in the coming weeks.

"We'll be launching our Nokia 8110 4G Banana phone in next few weeks,"Ajey Mehta, Vice President, and Country Head - India, HMD Global, told Gizbot in an interaction.

He said: "We are also evaluating options so there is nothing to announce right now if we can come with the viable 4G feature phone in near future."

Meanwhile, HMD global CEO Florian Seiche informed Gizbot that India is now the second largest market for Nokia after Europe.

It is also interesting to know that the company is also aiming to establish itself as one of the top three smartphone players in five to six years.

For those who are not aware, the company has launched two smartphones in India i.e Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. Both phones are online exclusive products in India and will be available on Flipkart and Nokia.com/Phones.

The Nokia 6 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999, while the company did not announce the price of Nokia 5.1 plus, as the price will be announced closer to sales start date, Nokia informed.

Both smartphones come in three color options - Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

The company has also tied up India's largest telecom service provider Airtel under which the customers will get Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240 GB data over 12 months on the plans of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 and Rs. 448.