Nokia might launch its first gaming smartphone in India

Gaming smartphones have gained a serious traction in the smartphone industry. Razer Phone was the first one to come up with the gaming smartphone, and now the company is preparing for the second generation gaming phone. There are other companies who have taken inspiration from Razer and manufacture their own gaming phones.

HMD Global has never been vocal about their gaming smartphone, but out of nowhere, the company has started teasing for an upcoming Nokia-branded phone which seems to be a gaming smartphone. The company has teased a video which reads "phone you can #GameOn."

The company has posted the video on its official Indian Twitter handle with a caption saying, "Stay tuned for a phone you can #GameOn." This teaser is clearly pointing towards a new gaming smartphone from the HMD Global.

But before getting excited about the phone lets us tell you that Nokia has a bad habit of overhyping the routine mid-range smartphones release. Recently the company has done the same with the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone by promoting it as "most awaited phone."

#GameOn with the teaser might be used just to hype the regional launch of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, and that is nothing to do with the gaming smartphone category. If that is the case then the company is stretching the definition of "phone you can game on" wildly. Because the smartphone only comes with a 5.8-inch display and packs a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC which is paired by a 3GB RAM.

Let's see whether the company is seriously going to make a debut in the gaming smartphone section or it is just playing around with the words like it did in the past. So far we have this much information about the upcoming smartphone. We can expect some more teasers and information about the phone in the near future.