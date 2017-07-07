Nokia smartphone dual-lens Zeiss optics to be launched this year

It was on yesterday that we came across a report claiming that HMD and Zeiss have teamed up in order to bring about Zeiss optics on the Nokia smartphones.

Following this report, a video teaser has been posted on the Twitter account of Zeiss Camera Lenses. The video teases a dual camera setup with Zeiss and Nokia with the caption "coming this year". Going by the previous leaks, the upcoming flagship smartphone - Nokia 9 is believed to arrive with a 13MP dual lens rear camera setup with the Zeiss optics.

HMD and Zeiss team up The partnership between HMD and Zeiss is mainly aimed at bringing the Zeiss optics back to the smartphones launched under the Nokia brand. This partnership is a proof of how HMD is joining hands with the best and most respected companies in the industry in order to deliver perfection and a committed user experience to the users of Nokia smartphones. Puts an end to rumors Previously, there are a lot of confusion regarding the implementation of the Zeiss optics on the Nokia smartphones. One earlier report tipped that the company will not use this imaging technology while the other one came in from HMD Global stating that they may launch high-end smartphones with the Zeiss optics this year. Nokia 9 rumored specs Talking about the Nokia 9, the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD Global is said to be launched with a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display. Under its hood, the device is claimed to make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It might feature a 13MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 13MP front facer as well. The Nokia flagship is said to have a microSD card slot and IP68 water and dust resistant certification.