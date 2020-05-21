Just In
These Nokia Smartphones Get Call Recording Feature In India: How To Activate, Access Recording
HMD Global is one of the Android smartphone makers that has been consistent in rolling out timely updates to its offerings. The company has been rolling out new updates and features to the Nokia smartphones to improve the overall user experience. In a recent move, a host of Nokia smartphones have received the much-awaited call recording feature.
Well, as many as 14 Nokia smartphones in India have received a new feature in the inbuilt Google Phone app that has been rolled out as a part of the Android 10 update. This feature lets users record calls and re-listen the recordings later for important information. Check out the details regarding the same below.
Nokia Smartphones With Call Recording Feature
As per a post of Nokia Users Community forum, multiple Android One Nokia smartphones in India got the call recording feature. To get this new feature, users of these devices have to update to the latest version of the Google's Phone app from the Play Store. And, the other requirement is that the Nokia smartphone should run Android 10.
Below are the Nokia smartphones that received this ability in India.
- Nokia 9 PureView
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 7.2
- Nokia 7.1
- Nokia 7 Plus
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Nokia 6.1
- Nokia 4.2
- Nokia 3.2
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Nokia 2.3
- Nokia 2.2
How To Record Calls And Access Recordings Later
To activate the call recording feature on your Nokia smartphone listed above, you need to just press the Record button that is displayed on the screen while you are on a call. Once you do so, a disclosure will be played notifying you about the same and making you aware that the call recording feature is being used.
If you are done with the recording and want to listen to the same for important information, you need to just go to the 'Recents' tab. Over there, you will see a 'Recorded' label that will display the name and phone number of the contact whose call has been recorded. You just have to tap the call log entry, and hit the play button on the call recording player to listen to it. Notably, the call recordings will be saved only on the device and not in the cloud, thereby ensuring privacy.
