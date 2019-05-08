Nokia TA-1182 clears FCC; could it be Nokia 5.2? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia likely prepping another new affordable smartphone.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 4.2 in India on Tuesday. Now, it looks like the company is working on new budget smartphones. Well, two smartphones from Nokia have been spotted on certification databases making us believe that their launch could be imminent.

Earlier today, we saw the Nokia TA-1153 that was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certification websites. Besides this, the Nokia TA-1182 has received certification from FCC, the US certification database hinting that it could be launched sometime soon.

Nokia TA-1182 details

Talking about the upcoming Nokia smartphone in the making that has received the FCC certification, it looks like this smartphone will get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The FCC database does not reveal any other specifications of this smartphone. However, given that it has received the certification from the US regulatory, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon.

Prior to the FCC listing, the Nokia TA-1182 was spotted on the Wi-Fi certification database. The certification database did not reveal any major details but it hinted at the presence of Android 9 Pie. Also, we can expect it to be spotted on other regulatory certifications sites such as FCC and Bluetooth SIG.

We can expect both the Nokia smartphones - TA-1182 and TA-1153 to be affordable devices with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi direct connectivity support. These could be low-end phones similar to the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and others launched by the company. Given that the certification details are out, we can expect more details to surface online in the coming days.

Nokia 5.2 likely

Recently, there were reports that Nokia 5.2, the sequel to the Nokia 5.1 launched last year could be in the making. Given that two affordable smartphones have been certified and awaiting their launch, we can expect one of them to the alleged Nokia 5.2. However, we cannot come to any conclusion right now.

