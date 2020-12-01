Just In
Nokia TA-1333 FCC Listing Hints At Imminent Launch
We have already come across reports regarding a slew of upcoming Nokia smartphones including Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 5G among others. Now, it looks like the company is prepping a slew of devices lined up for the announcement. We say so as an upcoming Nokia smartphone with the codename Nokia TA-1333 has been spotted receiving certification.
A new Nokia phone - Nokia TA-1333 has been spotted at FCC, the US regulatory database giving us a glimpse at what we can expect from it. While the certification listing does not hint at the name of the smartphone, it sheds light on the possible connectivity options, design language and battery capacity. Moreover, the listing on FCC makes us believe that the launch of this upcoming Nokia smartphone could be imminent.
Nokia TA-1333 FCC listing
Going by the FCC listing, the Nokia TA-1333 appears to be an entry-level smartphone with affordable pricing. It is listed to arrive with support for up to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi suggesting that it isn't a premium offering (as it misses out 5GHz Wi-Fi). There seems to be a 4000mAh or 4080mAh battery powering this smartphone similar to many others from the company.
As per the sketch on the FCC website listing, the alleged Nokia TA-1333 seems to flaunt a circular camera module at its rear like the Nokia 3.4 and the recently rumored Nokia 5.4 among others. Unfortunately, the other details of the smartphone and its camera specifications aren't known for now.
When To Expect?
Talking about the launch date of the Nokia TA-1333, the upcoming smartphone is likely to see the light of the soon. However, if the smartphone's launch is nearing, then the device might be spotted at other certification listings in the near future. Based on the available information, it looks like the Nokia TA-1333, an upcoming affordable smartphone could be unveiled sometime soon.
