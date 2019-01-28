ENGLISH

Nokia teases a surprise smartphone launch @ MWC 2019 with a four camera setup

Nokia will also launch a punch-hole display smartphone at MWC 2019

    HMD Global, the brand licensee of Nokia, has officially confirmed that the company is launching the Nokia 9 PureView and the Nokia 8.1 Plus at the MWC 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone launch from HMD Global.

    Nokia 9 PureView launch event

    The Nokia 9 PureView will be unveiled at MWC 2019 on the 24th of February, a few days before the commencement of the MWC 2019. The official teaser image of the Nokia 9 PureView shows a total of four cameras with a dual tone dual LED flash.

    The Nokia 9 PureView will be the flagship smartphone from HMD Global with a boast of features including the flagship four-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 2K OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

    The Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to offer additional features like Qi technology-based wireless charging capability, IP rating for water and dust resistance. As expected, the Nokia 9 PureView misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

     

    Considering the features offered by the smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView could be the most expensive smartphone from the company to date and is expected to cost upwards of $1000.

    Nokia 8.1 Plus

    The Nokia 8.1 Plus or the Nokia 6 (2019) or the Nokia 6.2 will be the first smartphone from the brand with a punch hole display technology with a higher screen to body ratio.

    According to leaks and speculations, the Nokia 8.1 Plus will have a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC will power the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM. The Nokia 8.1 Plus is expected to cost around $300-$400.

    The device will feature a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss lens with support for OZO audio. According to the poster image, the Nokia 8.1 Plus will be unveiled between 25th of February to 28th of February.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
