Nokia 9 PureView confirmed features: Wireless charging to in-display fingerprint sensor

The Nokia 9 PureView is an upcoming camera beast from HMD Global, which is expected to come with five Zeiss cameras. Now, MySmartPrice has revealed a promotional video of the Nokia 9 PureView, which confirms some of the features and specifications of the smartphone.

The walk-through video of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone does look legit, and here are the features offered on the upcoming premium flagship Nokia smartphone.

Nokia 9 PureView features

The Nokia 9 PureView is an Android One device and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. With Android One branding, the smartphone is guaranteed to receive software updates up to 24 months and security updates up to 36 months.

The promotional video claims that the Nokia 9 PureView captures up to 5 images simultaneously to enhance the photo/picture quality in the low-light conditions. HDR support is expected to enhance the overall image quality on the Nokia 9 PureView.

The Nokia 9 PureView is the first smartphone from HMD Global with wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just like the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 9 PureView misses out on 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 9 PureView has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio with QHD+ resolution. The screen comes with PureView technology and supports native HDR content with HDR10 on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with powers the mobile phone, and the device comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Lastly, the smartphone confirms that the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a massive 4150 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging.

The smartphone is most likely to launch at MWC 2019. The only caveat that we have about the Nokia 9 PureView is the fact that the smartphone is being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.