Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Could Be Nearing: A Rival To Chinese 5G Offerings? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global constantly unveils new smartphones from time to time. Likewise, earlier this year, the company unveiled a slew of smartphones in three different series. Now, it looks like the company is eying to bring two of these devices to the Indian market as these were spotted on the official website.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Hinted

Well, Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 were unveiled in April. Now, the two Nokia X series smartphones mentioned above have been spotted on the official Nokia India website, hinting that their launch in India could be nearing.

Both the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 have been spotted on the Nokia India website under the SAR value section, which lists all the phones listed in India along with the upcoming devices. The listing was spotted by Nokiamob and also mentions the G and C series phones for India. Notably, we need to note that all these smartphones in the Nokia C, X and G series are affordable offerings.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Specifications

Nokia X10 is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera sensor. It runs Android 11 sans any customizations and makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. The other goodies include Nokia OZO Audio, an 8MP selfie camera, 5G connectivity, a Google Assistant button, IP52 water and dust resistant certification and a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia X20 adorns a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC teamed up to 8GB RAM. It runs Android 11 and features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor and other goodies identical to that of the Nokia X10.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20: Expected Price In India

Lastly, the Nokia X10 could arrive in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is believed to be priced Rs. 27,000. On the other hand, the Nokia X20 might be arrive in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is said to be priced from Rs. 30,000.

Given that these Nokia phones will arrive with three years of Android updates, these Nokia 5G smartphones could arrive as a challenger to the Chinese smartphones. Also, the pricing seems to be a little higher than the other Nokia smartphones and on par with the other mid-range 5G smartphones in the Indian market. We need to wait for the launch of these Nokia smartphones in India to know how these compete against the likes of rivals.

Best Mobiles in India