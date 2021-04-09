Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C10, Nokia C20 Announced: Here Are All Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, HMD Global unveiled a slew of Nokia smartphones in the X, C and G series on Thursday at an online event. The two Nokia C series smartphones are meant for the entry-level market segment while the G series smartphones are mid-range devices. On the other hand, the Nokia X10 and X20 are top-end offerings with 5G connectivity.

Nokia C10, Nokia C20 Details

Nokia C10 flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 2D Panda Glass protection. It makes use of a quad-core Unisoc SC7331e SoC teamed up with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card. There is 5MP camera sensor at the rear with f/2.2 aperture and LED Flash and a 5MP selfie camera along with flash. The other aspects include standard connectivity features and a 3000mAh battery.

Nokia C20 bestows similar specifications as the Nokia C10 except for the differences such as an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC and support for HDR and AI-powered beautification feature. Both smartphones run Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

Well, the Nokia C10 comes in three storage options - 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 1GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and it is priced starting from 79 euros (approx. Rs. 7,000). The Nokia C20 comes in 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and is priced starting from 89 euros (approx. Rs. 8,000).

The Nokia C10 will go on sale in select global markets in Light Purple and Gray colors in June. Pn the other hand, the Nokia C20 will be available in Sand and Dark Blue in June.

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 Details

Nokia G10 is fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. It makes use of a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera sensor with portrait and night mode capabilities. Along with standard connectivity aspects, it has a USB Type-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a 5000mAh battery.

Nokia G20 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. The other aspects include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, OZO Audio, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5050mAh battery.

Nokia G10 is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced starting from 139 euros (approx. Rs. 12,300) while the Nokia G20 is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced starting from 159 euros (approx. Rs. 14,000). The Nokia G10 will be available in Night and Dusk colors while the G20 will be available in Night and Glacier colors and both will go on sale in April itself.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Details

Nokia X10 is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera sensor. It runs Android 11 sans any customizations and makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. The other goodies include Nokia OZO Audio, an 8MP selfie camera, 5G connectivity, a Google Assistant button, IP52 water and dust resistant certification and a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia X20 adorns a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC teamed up to 8GB RAM. It runs Android 11 and features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor and other goodies identical to that of the Nokia X10.

Lastly, the Nokia X10 is available in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced from 309 euros (approx. Rs. 27,000). On the other hand, the Nokia X20 is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced starting from 449 euros (approx. Rs. 31,000). Nokia X10 will be available in Snow and Forest colors and will go on sale in June. On the other hand, the Nokia X20 will be available in Nordic Blue and Sun colors will be available in May.

