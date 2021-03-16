Nokia G10 Massive Leak: Complete Specs, Price And Render Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, HMD Global announced that it will host an event on April 8. At the event, the company is believed to take the wraps off a couple of 5G smartphones including the Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. Besides these, HMD Global is also speculated to announce the Nokia G10 smartphone in India.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, a massive leak has revealed all that we can expect from the Nokia G10. Well, a report by Nokia Power User sheds light on the possible specifications and render of the smartphone along with the alleged pricing in India as well.

Earlier reports claim that this upcoming Nokia smartphone will be the first one in the new G series devices from the company. Also, it is believed to be the most affordable smartphone from Nokia.

Nokia G10 Specs Leak

Going by the latest report, the Nokia G10 is touted to flaunt a 6.4-inch HD+ display running Android 11 out-of-the-box. As with the other Nokia smartphones launched in the past, this one will also be free from customizations and will run stock Android OS. We can expect it to receive at least a couple of years of software update support as the existing models.

While the report does not divulge the processor information, it is said to flaunt an octa-core chipset. The unknown processor is believed to be clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space of up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Nokia G10 is likely to flaunt a quad-camera arrangement at the rear featuring four sensors including a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. The leaked render shows that the rear camera will be accompanied by a LED flash module too. At the front, there seems to be a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen. This cutout is said to provide room for a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Furthermore, the report goes on stating that the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question will get the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology. Connectivity-wise, we can expect the budget smartphone to arrive with all the standard connectivity aspects including dual SIM support, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC depending on the region and GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo. Other notable aspects revealed by the report include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, FM Radio, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

Furthermore, the leaked render of the Nokia G10 shows that it comes in Blue color and a Purple variant also appears to be in cards. It has been revealed that the device will measure 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm and weigh 180 grams.

Nokia G10 Price Leaks

Given that the Nokia G10 could be launched in India on April 8, the report states that the smartphone could be priced at 139 euros (approx. Rs. 12,000) for the entry-level variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This makes us believe that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 11,000 for the entry-level variant.

Best Mobiles in India