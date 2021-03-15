Nokia X10, Nokia X20 5G Smartphones Leak: Key Specs, Pricing And Launch Date Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global takes the wraps off a slew of smartphones in the Nokia brand from time to time. For the past two years, the company is speculated to bring the next-generation flagship smartphone but it hasn't seen the light of the day to date. Besides the flagship smartphone, there is a slew of other devices that are also on cards. Fresh reports reveal that the Nokia X10 and Nokia X2 5G are among the upcoming devices.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 5G Likely On Cards

In January, a mysterious smartphone from Nokia alleged dubbed Quick Silver stopped by the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Now, a report by Nokia Power User suggests that this upcoming smartphone could be launched soon with the moniker Nokia X20. This handset is speculated to arrive with another device allegedly called Nokia X10. Besides this, the report has also revealed the key specifications of both the Nokia X10 and X20 smartphones.

The publication suggests that the Nokia X10 smartphone is believed to be codenamed Scarlet Watch. Talking about the storage aspects, Nokia X10 is likely to arrive with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. It appears to be launched in Blue and Sand color options. Both these Nokia smartphones are believed to be 5G-ready as they will use the octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor.

Launch Date, Pricing Details

Recently, HMD Global confirmed that there will be a launch event slated for April 8. It is believed that thr company might take the wraps off the highly rumored Nokia G10 smartphone at this event. We can expect the Nokia X10 and X20 smartphones to also be unveiled at the same event. Notably, the Nokia X10 is likely to be priced at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 26,000) and the Nokia X20 could be priced at 349 euros (approx. Rs. 30,300).

Nokia G10 Rumors

Given that the next premium Nokia smartphone, the Nokia G10 is all set to be launched on April 8, we can expect it to get the power from a Snapdragon 775 SoC and flaut a penta-lens camera setup at the rear with a 108MP main camera sensor. The device is believed to sport 5G connectivity out-of-the-box and be compatible with the WiFi 6 networks and devices. This makes us believe that it will be a mid-to-premium range offering. However, none of these are guaranteed and we will get to know more details only on April 8 at the launch event.

Nokia 8.3 5G Sequel Rumors

Apart from the Nokia G10, X10 and X20, one of the smartphones that has been hitting the rumor mills consistently is the Nokia 8.3 5G successor This upcoming smartphone is soeculated to flaunt a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The other aspects that we know about this smartphone that will succeed the Nokia 8.3 5G launched last year include an octa-core Snapdragon 775 SoC that is yet to be announced and a 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, it is believed to make use of a penta-lens camera arrangement at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor. The other details regarding the Nokia 8.3 5G successor remain unknown for now.

