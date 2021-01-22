Nokia Quicksilver With 6GB RAM Stops By Geekbench: Is It A Budget 5G Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is working on a bunch of affordable Nokia smartphones. We recently came across the entire spec-sheet of the Nokia 1.4 Android Go Edition smartphone. The Nokia 6.3 and the Nokia 7.3 have also made a sighting at the leaks factory. Now, a mystery Nokia smartphone has made it to the Geekbench database with the codename 'QuickSilver'. Looking at the features tipped by the benchmark website, the upcoming smartphone seems to be Nokia's offering for budget-conscious masses.

Is Nokia Quicksliver A Budget 5G Smartphone?

According to the Geekbench listing, the Nokia Quicksilver will make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is an octa-core chipset that has a 1.80GHz clock speed. The processor is said to be the Snapdragon 480 processor. The chipset is 5G-ready which indicates the upcoming Nokia offering will also have 5G network support.

It is good to see that the company is refreshing its budget smartphone segment as well with 5G network support and we might not have to wait for long before we see a new 5G Nokia smartphone with a cheap price tag. The Geekbench listing also reveals the Nokia Quicksilver will be run on Android 11 OS. We can expect a stock Android experience as the previous-generation Nokia smartphones.

The listing also mentions a 6GB RAM configuration. However, there is no word on the storage capacity just yet. In fact, the Nokia Quicksilver features are yet to visit leaks factory. We don't know if the upcoming budget offering will have an upgraded FHD+ display or HD+ resolution which is standard for budget smartphones. Also, if the device comes with fast charging supported battery is currently unknown.

The Geekbench database also reveals the benchmark scores. The Nokia Quicksilver has managed to log 466 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the device has scored 1487 points. The pricing and availability details of this handset are also a mystery and it can't be said for sure if this device will launch with the same 'Quicksilver' moniker or some other.

