Nokia X20 Geekbench Listing Reveals Processor And RAM Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already came across reports suggesting that HMD Global is gearing up to host a launch event on April 8 to unveil new smartphones. Since then, rumors and leaks regarding upcoming smartphones including Nokia X10, Nokia X20, G10 and G20 have been hitting the tech headlines from time to time.

Now, one of the upcoming smartphones, the Nokia X20 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the key specifications of this device. Notably, this comes soon after the Geekbench listing of the Nokia X10.

Nokia X20 Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench listing, the Nokia X20 appears to get the power from a Qualcomm processor. While the name of the exact chipset remains undisclosed, it mentions the model number SM4350. This confirms that the smartphone could use an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor under its hood.

Furthermore, the listing on the benchmark platform notes that the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question will run Android 11 OS along with 6GB RAM. It notes that the smartphone scores 507 points in the single-core test and 1661 points in the multi-core test.

Besides this, an earlier leak hinted that the Nokia X20 could arrive with 128GB storage space. It also hinted at the presence of a Snapdragon 480 SoC and 6GB RAM as the benchmark listing.

Nokia X10 Rumors

Besides this, we have also come across reports regarding the Nokia X10 that reveal what we can expect from the device. Going by the same, the entry-level offering is believed to make use an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 4GB RAM. These details were revealed by the Geekbench listing.

The other details that are speculated about this Nokia smartphone in question include a 6.4-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support. It is likely to arrive in two storage configurations - 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Price Leak

When it comes to the pricing, the Nokia X20 is believed to cost 350 euros (approx. Rs. 30,000). The toned-down variant - Nokia X10 is believed to be priced at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 26,000). On the other hand, the affordable Nokia G10 is likely to cost 169 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000).

