Nokia X6 price and specifications leaked online

HMD Global, the home brand of Nokia smartphones is all set to launch its first smartphone with an iPhone X like notch. Yes, we are talking about the Nokia X Aka Nokia X6, which will be a mid-tier smartphone from the Finnish smartphone brand which is known for different looking smartphones. With the Nokia X6, the company is going head to head with the competition by offering a premium design with Nokia's signature styling. The company is expected to launch the Nokia X6 on the 16th of May, which is likely to collide with the launch of the OnePlus 6.

Leaked prices of the Nokia X6

According to the leak, the Nokia X6 with 4 GB RAM will retail for 1,499 Yuan (Rs 15,000). This is an interesting price, as the smartphone is likely to contend against its own Nokia 6.1, which was recently made available in India for Rs 16,999 (3 GB RAM model). It also suggests that the Nokia will have a compelling set of specifications.

Nokia has made an interesting design choice, as the phone offers an all-glass design, similar to the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Not only that, the Nokia X6 also has a dual camera setup, which is likely to be similar to the one found on the Nokia 7 Plus. However, as of now, there are no reports to state the same. Similarly, the smartphone has a single front-facing selfie camera, which is likely to support face unlock.

Specifications

The Nokia X6 has a taller 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on the top. Considering the price point, the smartphone is likely to have a display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080px). Similarly, the phone is likely to have an IPS LCD screen, instead of an OLED display, which is mostly reserved for flagship models. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636/660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Like every other Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 6 is also expected to offer a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Overall, the Nokia X6 feels like a great mid-tier smartphone at the leaked price point. However, take this report with a pinch of salt, as this is just a leak and Nokia has not hinted anything about the pricing or the availability of the smartphone in India.

