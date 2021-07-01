Nokia X60, Nokia X60 Pro To Arrive With HarmonyOS 2, 200MP Camera And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since the time HMD Global became the official Nokia brand licensee, the company has stayed committed to Android OS. It doesn't add too many UI customizations to the Nokia smartphones except for the ones intended for the Chinese market as Google services aren't operational over there. As a result, there is a difference in the apps and a different UI between the global and Chinese variants of Nokia offerings.

Back in 2019, FIH Mobile denied working on Nokia smartphones and the company refrained from launching its devices in China since then. While it made a comeback with affordable smartphones, the company is yet to launch high-end devices into the Chinese market. Now, it looks the situation is going to change later this year.

Nokia X60, Nokia X60 Pro Rumors

As per the ongoing rumors making rounds on Twitter and Weibo tagging the Taiwanese publication ITHome via Finnish publication SuomiMobiili, two new Nokia smartphones are all set to be launched in China later this year. The reports claim that Nokia Mobile is gearing up to unveil the Nokia X60 and Nokia X60 Pro integrated with Huawei's HarmonyOS 2.

Also, these smartphones in the Nokia X60 series are said to come with a whopping 200MP camera sensor at the rear, a fast 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, a high-spec curved display, and a massive 6000mAh battery. If these claims turn out to be true, then the Nokia X60 series smartphones will be the first ones from the company to arrive with these aspects.

Possible Only In China

Given that Google is one of the investors in the Nokia licensee, HMD Global, it is likely that this partnership between Nokia and Huawei could be confirmed only to China. Moreover, there is no official confirmation that this partnership is fruitful for now. So, we can expect the global variants of the Nokia X60 series and other smartphones from the company to continue to use Android OS sans any UI customizations. However, further clarity regarding these upcoming smartphones in China is welcome to clear the cloud of doubt.

For the unaware, the development of the HarmonyOS 2 for smartphones picked up the pace after US restricted Huawei from working with Google. Following this, earlier this month, it was announced that an upgrade set to be released for nearly 100 Huawei devices in China. Given that Huawei is a Chinese company, it gained traction in the country quickly. Besides Nokia, there are reports that other brands including OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also engaging with Huawei to launch phones running HarmonyOS 2.

