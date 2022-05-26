Nothing Phone (1) Launch Likely On July 21; Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nothing seems to be the talk of the town just as the brand gears up to launch its first smartphone. The new Nothing Phone (1) launch date and price were speculated. Nothing has revealed a few details about the upcoming smartphone, which we know will feature a transparent rear panel.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Date

The new Nothing brand is yet to announce the launch date for the upcoming smartphone. Now, a new leak from Germany states that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 21. That said, a few details are still unclear.

For one, we're unsure if the Nothing Phone (1) will debut on July 21 or will it begin sales that day. Nevertheless, the following months will be important for Nothing as it ventures into the smartphone industry, despite founder Carl Pei's experience with OnePlus.

Nothing Phone (1) Features: What To Expect?

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will feature a unique design. The phone is tipped to pack a transparent back panel. The upcoming smartphone was revealed to feature recycled aluminum material for the body.

The idea of showcasing a transparent rear panel is the brand's approach to showing the 'inside out' of a smartphone. With over 400 components in a smartphone, this design will be intriguing and difficult to create. Additionally, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will feature wireless charging support.

The transparent rear panel will further highlight the wireless charging coil within the smartphone. This bold design is currently unheard of in the market right now, even with high-end flagships from Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and other brands.

Nothing Phone (1) Price Tipped

The leak from Germany further talks about the Nothing Phone (1) price. If this report is to be believed, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is priced at around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400). This would make the Nothing Phone (1) an expensive flagship, up against other premium smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and so on.

Ever since Carl Pei moved out of OnePlus to start Nothing, reports of the co-founder's ambition to compete with the former brand have been around. It looks like the Nothing Phone (1) could be a premium flagship and might offer other unique features apart from its design.

