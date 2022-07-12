Nothing Phone (1) Launch: Watch Live Stream, Expected Specs And Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) will be unveiled globally today, July 12. It is one of the much-hyped smartphones and most of its specs and features have been either teased officially or leaked by tipsters. Besides this, the company has also shared many updates that revealed its unique looks and design.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Live Stream

Nothing's launch event will debut at 4 PM BST (8:30 PM IST) and the company will live stream the launch for interested viewers all over the world to watch the event live. You can head on to the official YouTube page of Nothing or watch the live stream of Nothing Phone (1) from the video embedded below.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Price In India

As per the latest report citing a Flipkart listing, the Nothing Phone (1) variant could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is likely to be priced at Rs. 39,999 and available at a discounted cost of Rs. 34,999.

On the contrary, a previous leak suggested that a variant with the same configuration could be priced around Rs. 31,000. It also hinted that there will be a mid-variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it could cost nearly Rs. 33,000 while the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be priced at Rs. 36,000.

Talking about the Flipkart listing of the Nothing Phone (1), it has been hinted that the smartphone could come in White and Black variants. It shows that buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase. The micro banner on the page confirms that the offer will be valid only on choosing EMI transactions or making the whole payment for the device using the card.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) sets itself apart from the competition that exists in the market with its unique design, which is dubbed Glyph Interface. It will light up the back panel of the smartphone in unique patterns that are in sync with custom sounds indicating app notifications and incoming calls, among others.

It has been confirmed that the Phone (1) will get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and support for wireless charging. On the software front, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with Android 12 topped with the brand's custom skin - Nothing OS.

Based on the existing rumors and speculations, the Nothing Phone (1) is all set to be launched with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get the power from a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech. There could be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Recently, Nothing took to its official blog to reveal the key camera specs and the camera samples shot with its smartphone. Going by the same, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, EIS and OIS stabilization, and an ultra-wide-angle secondary lens with a 114-degree field of view.

