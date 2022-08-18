Nothing Phone (1) Just Got More Expensive In India News oi-Vivek

If you are planning to buy Nothing Phone (1), then you might not like this update. If you have already bought one, then it will make you happy. The Nothing Phone (1) just became slightly expensive in India for the same reason that you might already know.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India just a few weeks back with a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company has now increased the price of the device by Rs. 1,000, and the same now costs Rs. 33,999.

Similarly, the mid variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 36,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for Rs. 39,999, making it even more expensive.

There Is A Reason For It

According to Manu Sharma, the Vice President and General Manager,

Nothing India, the company has increased the price of Nothing Phone (1) due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. Hence, all three variants of the Nothing Phone (1) will start retailing at a slightly higher price starting today.

Thank you for the love shown towards Phone (1)!



With fluctuating currency exchange rates & rising component costs, we had to change prices.



Starting today, Phone (1) will be available @flipkart for 8GB/128GB (INR 33,999), 8GB/256GB (INR 36,999), and 12GB/256GB (INR 39,999). — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) August 18, 2022

Is Nothing Phone (1) Still Worth It?

Unlike most Android smartphones in this price range, the Nothing Phone (1) does not focus on performance or specifications. With the iPhone-inspired design, the Nothing Phone (1) targets those, who want a well-built smartphone with unique looks, and the Glyph lighting is like icing on the cake.

Yes, the device now costs Rs. 1,000 more, and even with the increased price, the Nothing Phone (1) still looks like a fantastic deal. However, if you are very price sensitive, then you might have to look at the alternatives like the Moto Edge 30 or even the Poco F4.

