Nothing Phone 1 With Full HD+ OLED Panel Leaked; Launch Likely On July 21 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first-ever smartphone Nothing Phone 1 soon. The brand already started teasing the features of the upcoming handset. Also, the brand confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will launch this summer; however, it did not reveal the exact launch date yet. Nothing recently confirmed that the handset will support wireless and reverse wireless charging. Now, the latest info has brought display specifications to the light. Let's dive into details.

Nothing Phone 1 Display Specifications Revealed

The latest info by TechDroider claimed that the device will launch with an OLED panel display which will offer a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution. The report did not reveal the refresh rate of the display. However, we expect it might support at least a 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the device is expected to feature flat edges and there won't be a chin on the Nothing Phone (1) which was also teased by the brand a few days ago.

Nothing Phone 1 Details All We Know So Far

The company has confirmed the phone will be based on an aluminum mid-frame and transparent back panel. Further, the Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Although the brand has not revealed the name of the processor. It is rumored to feature the recently announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal. The device could also offer a high-end 256GB model.

For imaging, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to have a dual-camera setup at the rear panel which is most likely to include a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and 4K video recording capability. The primary sensor is also believed to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens and macro camera. Upfront, the device is tipped to feature a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Additionally, the Nothing Phone 1 is rumored to pack a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery unit. The charging speed is still unknown at this moment. Besides, the phone will run Android 12 OS with a custom Nothing Launcher on top of stock Android UI. Other aspects of the Nothing Phone 1 will include HDR10+ and NFC support.

Nothing Phone 1 Expected Launch

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to arrive during the summer. Nothing also confirmed the launch date will soon be disclosed. Last month, a leak claimed the device will go official on July 21. The same leak also suggested that the Nothing phone will be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,400).

Best Mobiles in India